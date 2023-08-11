CONNEAUT — D-Day Conneaut returns for another year, starting this Thursday, with old favorites and some new attractions planned.
D-Day Conneaut’s signature re-enactment of the Normandy landings will take place on all three days (Aug. 17-19), a change that was made in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, when tickets became required.
When D-Day Conneaut returned in 2021, free tickets were required, and in order to make sure everyone in attendance could see the invasion, the schedule was altered to have the majority of events taking place every day.
Betsy Bashore, CEO of D-Day Ohio, the organization that puts on the event, said she understands that some people are frustrated by the tickets, but organizers have experienced what can happen when the park is over-crowded.
“For the 75th, we had, we estimate about 30,000 people on-site on Saturday, and that was way too many, that was about 10,000 too many people,” she said. “We also had about 1,600 re-enactors, which is about 400 more than is comfortable. People get grouchy, and it’s a lot harder to do everything.”
The tickets help manage crowds at the event, Bashore said.
She said people are encouraged to join the waitlist for tickets if they want to visit the event on a day that is sold out.
Bashore said she and the other organizers are feeling good about where planning is at.
D-Day COO Lori McLaughlin said preparation have started ramping up recently.
“You start as soon as it’s over, and then the next thing you know, it’s here,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been working on it for 12 months, and yes, I have.”
Partnerships with local entities are critical, McLaughlin said.
“For all of us to be talking on the same page, and discussing everything and working together, it’s just very important,” she said.
Lake Road will be one-way in front of the park for the duration of the event, and a small section of Grove Street will be one-way as well to facilitate traffic flow, McLaughlin said.
“It’s for the safety of the people,” she said.
The event presents a number of logistical challenges.
“We spent almost $13,000 just for port-a-johns,” McLaughlin said. “People don’t realize the cost of the infrastructure. The golf carts are almost $10,000. And that’s just two things, right off the bat, that is a high cost, but critical to the event.”
McLaughlin said she is always amazed the event runs solely on donations.
“It’s through generosity and in-kind services as well as monetary donations that we get throughout the year, to make this happen,” she said. “I’m extremely grateful for the people who see the vision that we have, to keep this event going.”
Many residents near the park sell parking space in their yards, Bashore said.
“If somebody wants to park close, I usually recommend, bring $20 and help support the local economy,” she said.
People coming to the event are encouraged to enter through gates A or B, the Pearl Street and Lake Bluff Drive gates.
There will not be German displays near the upper pavilion this year, and there will be no services at the Chestnut Street gate, Bashore said.
“We’ve consolidated on the cove and on the beach, just because it’s really hard for people to get up there,” she said.
The upper pavilion will now be used for the event’s operations center, which will free up space in the vendor area, Bashore said.
The beach battalion re-enactors have been moved as well, from up on the bluff to near the area where the armor is staged, she said.
The re-enactment of a new battle from last year will return again. The Battle for Pegasus Bridge involved British Airborne soldiers.
“The number of people who do British Airborne [re-enactment] is fairly small,” Bashore said. “We were approached a couple of years ago by David Spencer, who is their coordinator nationally, and we said, ‘If you can get X number of guys, we can do a scenario,’ and he delivered on that. When we talked last year, I said, ‘Do you want to do something on Saturday too?’ and they were very eager for it.”
This year will also include airborne jumps.
McLaughlin said the event is not put on by D-Day Ohio, and will be taking place before the start of the event and after it is over.
“We are cross-promoting each other,” she said.
The drop zone is north of Hatches Corners Road, west of Route 7.
“They had to do it in a more rural area,” McLaughlin said. “Obviously, we can’t have it around people and buildings, things like that, so they had to pick a large piece of land.”
Bashore said there have been discussions about the possibility of a jump for a long time, but it was not possible to do it safely at Conneaut Township Park, but organizers made arrangements with the land owner to have the jump there.
“They’ll be having some demonstrations and things, and stuff to see out at the airport,” she said.
