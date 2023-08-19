Dozens of spectators gathered at the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport on Friday night to witness a rare sight — people in World War II-era kit jumping out of a C-47 that flew on D-Day in 1944.
The jump, hosted by W and R Vets, was not officially part of D-Day Conneaut, but the events have been cross-promoting one another.
The airplane involved in the event, a C-47 named Placid Lassie, flew on D-Day and was part of a number of additional operations during World War II, according to the website of the non-profit that operates the plane.
Darren Cinatl, a spokesperson for the drop, said the airborne operation was pivotal to D-Day’s success in 1944.
“This was our opportunity to showcase history in flight, at the same time honoring our past,” he said.
Early on Friday morning, another jump was planned, along Hatches Corners Road in Monroe Township.
Cars parked along both sides of the road to see the jump, but unfortunately it was called off due to high winds.
Placid Lassie performed a fly-over of the area where the drop was supposed to take place on Friday morning.
Friday night’s jump was initially planned for the same location, but was moved to the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport.
The drop zone along Hatches Corners Road will be named after World War II veteran Sergeant Daniel McBride, an Ohio native, Cinatl said.
“As our World War II vets are starting to pass away, it’s our job to make sure that legacy remains,” he said.
Two more jumps are planned for today, one at 8 a.m. and one at 6 p.m., on Hatches Corners Road, just west of Route 7.
Winds also had an impact on the re-enactment of the Normandy landings at Conneaut Township Park on Friday afternoon.
D-Day Conneaut COO Lori McLaughlin said on Friday morning that organizers had decided not to use landing craft on Friday due to high waves on Lake Erie.
Higgins boats were still giving rides to event visitors on Friday, but they were staying inside the harbor’s breakwall.
McLaughlin said it was not clear at the time whether or not the lake would be calm enough for the planned invasion.
Otherwise, she said, the event has been going well thus far.
She praised the volunteers helping make D-Day Conneaut successful.
“We have got a great team, this year, people who have had years of experience, stepping up,” McLaughlin said. “Things we’ve seen in the past, we can handle.”
She thanked visitors and re-enactors for cooperating with event staff and volunteers.
McLaughlin was pleased to see the number of World War II veterans present at the event on Friday.
“The amount of World War II vets that we had this year is so exciting, and we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best for the 80th anniversary [of D-Day] next year,” she said.
In addition to the re-enactment of the Normandy landings and the airborne jump, Friday also marked the second year a re-enactment of the Battle of Pegasus Bridge took place. The re-enactment depicts British glider troops fighting to take control of a bridge in the early hours of June 6, 1944.
Today marks the final day of D-Day Conneaut 2023. Additional airborne jumps are planned for 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting. On Sunday night, to cap off the event, A USO-style dance will take place at 8 p.m. at New Leaf Event Center.
