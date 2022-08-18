CONNEAUT — D-Day Conneaut returns today, with Conneaut Township Park being transformed into a replica of 1940s Normandy, France.
Betsy Bashore, CEO of D-Day Ohio, the organization that puts on the event, said on Wednesday that about 7,000 tickets had been reserved for Thursday, tickets for Friday were almost maxed out at 12,000 and tickets for Saturday have all been reserved.
“We’re expecting about 1,200 re-enactors,” she said. “A pretty good-sized crew.”
Like last year, the event will require free tickets. Last year, they were required as part of the event’s COVID-19 protocols, and organizers decided to continue the process this year.
“We loved it last year,” Bashore said.
The first day of last year’s event was somewhat rough, but Friday and Saturday went smoothly.
“We’re expecting the same thing this year, that Thursday will be a bit bumpy, hopefully not as bumpy as last year, but Friday and Saturday tend to run pretty smoothly for us,” Bashore said.
Last year, the event moved from having separate schedules for Thursday, Friday and Saturday to having a nearly identical schedule every day.
Because of that, the primary draw of the event, the re-enactment of the landing, will take place on all three days, and is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
In addition to the landing, there will be a trio of other battles, according to the schedule for the event. In the mornings, there will be a Maquis attack and a U.S. Airborne battle at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, near the stone bridge near the pavilion. There will also be a battle at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Lori McLaughlin, D-Day Ohio COO said on Wednesday that preparations for the event were ahead of schedule.
Over the winter, the group went through and organized what tasks they needed to do, she said.
“The cooperation of the Port Authority and Conneaut Township Park staff, board, has been phenomenal,” McLaughlin said. “They work together really well, and they work with us very well. and they’re very supportive, very responsive.”
A vehicle convoy plans to leave Conneaut Township Park tonight at 6:30 p.m. and travel to a number of sites around the area.
