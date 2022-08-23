CONNEAUT — After three days of sharing stories from the World War II era with visitors, D-Day Conneaut’s 2022 event has finished.
Betsy Bashore, CEO of D-Day Ohio, the group that puts on the event, said organizers think the latest installment went very well.
“Everyone who attended seemed really pleased with the outcome,” she said. “We obviously had lovely weather, our programming went very smoothly, so we’re very happy with it.”
Organizers warned the re-enactors that rain was coming, so about two-thirds of re-enactors packed up and left for home on Saturday evening, Bashore said.
“We were fortunate that our heavy rain held off until about noon [on Sunday],” Bashore said.
Lori McLaughlin, COO of D-Day Ohio, said the event went well, and organizers dodged a bullet with the weather.
A few tents will remain up at Conneaut Township Park to allow them to dry after storms on Sunday, she said.
For the last two years, the event has required free tickets for entry. McLaughlin said she heard no complaints from attendees about not being able to see the re-enactment of the Normandy landings this year, an issue that came up frequently before tickets were required.
Talks and demonstrations at the event were well-attended, she said.
Tickets for 2023’s event will be available starting on June 6, 2023.
Bashore said a decision will be made on whether or not to increase the number of tickets for the event later this year.
The Cleveland Veterans Service Center was at the Veterans Hospitality tent, and was able to sign up 637 veterans for claims for which they were eligible, but had not yet applied, McLaughlin said.
“We must have had thousands and thousands of veterans in the park, for 637 to sit down and give their time at a computer,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin thanked the numerous volunteers who stepped forward and worked hard to make the event possible.
“We had a couple groups that came in to help us, some entire families came in to help us,” McLaughlin said. “People from out of state actually came and got lodging locally just to volunteer.”
One woman brought her three children from out of town to volunteer at the event, McLaughlin said.
“They actually rented an AirB&B and came from out of town, just to do this, because she wants her children to learn history and community service,” she said.
The event could use more local volunteers, McLaughlin said.
“There’s a lot of jobs for people that have strength, and there’s a lot for people that just need to do a little bit,” she said. “I needed people at the registration area because that area was really busy.
“We struggled to get this all this down and out and put away before the storm hit,” she said.
Volunteers started tearing down after the event on Saturday afternoon, as soon as it was over, she said.
Multiple teams and groups of students from the Conneaut Area City Schools volunteered at the event, McLaughlin said.
She thanked the volunteers, as well as the Conneaut Township Park staff and Board, Conneaut Port Authority, the city of Conneaut and its various departments, the Conneaut Area City Schools and the Ohio Department of Transportation for their help with the event.
“We can’t do it without everyone’s support,” McLaughlin said.
