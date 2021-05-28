CONNEAUT — A D-Day Conneaut that’s slimmer in size but still packing the same firepower will return to the Lake Erie shore this summer, officials said
Shelved last year because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, this year’s version (Aug. 19-21) will feature some changes in the name of health safety, most noticeably a sharp reduction in the number of spectators and re-enactors allowed in Conneaut Township Park, home to the event since its inception.
Entry will be restricted to 5,000 visitors each of the three days, and guests must present a free admission ticket obtained online, said Betsy Bashore, chief executive officer for D-Day Ohio, Inc., the organization that stages the event. A website to process ticket requests is in the work and should be operational by early June, she said.
Also, no more than 1,000 re-enactors will be allowed to participate. In addition, the living historians must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, Bashore said. The same standard will be in place for event volunteers, according to the D-Day Conneaut website.
Spectators will not have to produce any vaccination or COVID-related documentation, Bashore said.
Two years ago, D-Day Conneaut celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion and drew more than 50,000 spectators and some 1,400 re-enactors. The dramatic reduction in numbers this year is designed to put more space between people, officials said.
Organizers will ask that people limit their visit to one day over the weekend to give more folks a chance, Bashore said.
“We want as many people as possible to have the opportunity to attend,” she said.
Free tickets, also found online, will also be required to ride the landing craft.
Emails have been sent to re-enactors and many plan to sign up, Bashore said. However, Some regulars won’t be making the trip, she said.
“A couple of groups have decided not to come due to the requirements,” Bashore said. “They are uncomfortable with that level of intrusion. Some people have said they are not ready to do this yet, and I completely understand that.”
Because organizers are asking guests to spend just one day at D-Day Conneaut, each day will contain the same line-up of programs, demonstrations and mock battles, Bashore said.
“The exact same programs will be held over the three days,” she said. “Invasions, air battles, tank battles. And we will have some new programs. We should know more [next month].”
Veterans will be welcome to attend, but unlike past years, no public ceremonies will be held in their honor. For the past several years, officials from France have come to the event to award medals to a handful of World War II veterans as thanks for their service. That ceremony, which attracts a very large crowd, will be conducted in private, Bashore said.
“Veterans are part of our more fragile population, but many have said they’re ready to come,” she said.
There is a silver lining to the crowd limits, Bashore said. “People will have a much better chance to get a seat for the battles [and other activities],” she said.
Organizers were encouraged by Gov. Mike DeWine’s declaration that he will lift Ohio’s COVID restrictions on Wednesday. Changes put in place for 2021 are designed to help protect visitors, event volunteers, re-enactors and the city of Conneaut, organizers said.
“Out of respect to our host community, we will be asking participants and visitors to follow any health orders that might be in place at the time of the event,” according to the website.
Bashore said staff will emphasize to visitors the importance of good behavior and maintaining a proper “proximity” to others in the park.
Nichele Blood, the city’s health commissioner, said the Board of Health has not yet formally endorsed a D-Day Conneaut 2021, but could do so at their June 9 meeting. Meanwhile, the city is in constant communication with Columbus to pin down what will be permitted after June 2, she said.
“We’re still trying to work with the state,” Blood said.
Some of the event’s older volunteers won’t be present in August, prompting organizers to put out a call for help. People willing to lend a hand can sign up at the website, ddayohio.us.
Organizers are happy to be returning to Township Park after a year’s hiatus, but plenty remains to be done, Bashore said.
“We must do the equivalent of several months of work in just a few weeks,” she said.
