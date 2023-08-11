Event opens at 9 a.m.
D-Day Ohio WWII Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 851 Harbor Street
9 a.m. to noon
• Higgins Boat Rides (separate ticket required) Conneaut Port Authority Public Dock
9 a.m.
• Allied Camp Flag Raising — England, Allied Parade
• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
• Message Center Training — US Headquarters
9:30 a.m.
Maquis Attack — La Fiere Bridge
9:45 a.m.
USO Camp Show — La Fiere Bridge
10 a.m.
• Airborne Presentation: Maj John Howard and the D-Day British Paratroopers (Thursday only) — La Fiere Bridge
• Airborne Battle La Fiere (Friday and Saturday) — La Fiere Bridge
• Commonwealth Landing Assault Team Practice — Allied Parade
10:45 a.m.
• 61. Vermessung und Kartenabteilung, German Surveying and Sand Table Demonstration — German HQ (Omaha Beach)
• Provisional Ranger Battalion Briefing — Allied Parade
• German Weapons Demonstration Occupied France — German Camp
11 a.m.
• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
• Telephone and Switchboard Training Training — US Headquarters
• Other Foreign Volunteer Units in the German Army — Omaha Beach
11:30 a.m.
• Bayonet Drill Demonstration — England, Allied Parade
• Victory Gardening on the American Home Front — Allied Home Front
• Kriegsschule (German Training Academie) — Lower Pavilion
11:30 a.m.
• Tank Crew Casualty Demonstration — Utah Beach/Armor Area
• Basics of US Military Rifle Drill — Allied Headquarters
11:45 a.m.
• German Field Equipment Briefing — Occupied France, German Camp
Noon
• Raising of Garrison Colors — England, Allied Parade
• French Resistance Intelligence Gathering — La Fiere Bridge
• Mortar Firing Demonstration — Juno and Gold Beaches
• 505th Regimental Combat Team D-Day Briefing — US Airborne camp
12:15 p.m.
• USO Camp Show Point Du Hoc (Bluff)
12:30 p.m.
• Airborne Presentation, Maj John Hoaward and the D-Day British Paratroopers (Thursday only) — La Fiere Bridge
• Airborne Battle, Pegasus Bridge (Friday and Saturday) — La Fiere Bridge
1 p.m.
• Artillery and Tank Firing Utah Beach / Armor Area
• James Holland (author) “The Allied and German Approach to D-Day” (Saturday Only) — Point Du Hoc (Bluff)
• Church Service: Chaplains in WWII — Allied Camp
• 320th Barrage Balloon Company on D-Day (Friday and Saturday only) — England, Allied Parade
• Morse Code Training Training — US Headquarters
• “Little Russia” — Foreign Volunteer Units in Normandy — Occupied France (La Fiere Bridge)
• Army Air Corps Briefing Allied Camp — Air Corps Section
1:30 p.m.
• Medics on D-Day England — Allied Parade
• South Bend Blue Sox Living History Team — Homefront
• The French Resistance and the SAS on D-Day — Foucarville Area
• 61. Vermessung und Kartenabteilung, German Surveying and Sand Table Demonstration — German HQ (Omaha Beach)
2 p.m.
• Radio Training Training — US Headquarters
2:30 p.m.
Normandy Embarkation Formation — England, Allied Parade
3 p.m.
• Normandy Invasion — Beach
4 p.m.
• Prisoner of War Processing (immediately following Landing) — Omaha Beach
4:15 p.m.
• US Mortar Demonstration — Gold/Juno Beach
• USO Camp Show England — Allied Parade
4:30 p.m.
• French Resistance Intelligence Gathering — Foucarville Area
5 p.m.
• Retreat Ceremony — England, Allied Parade
• US Airborne Battle (Thursday and Friday Only) — Foucarville Area
• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
Camp closes to the public at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday only
8 p.m.
• Dusk Artillery and Tank Firing — Utah Beach/Armor Area
Friday only
6 p.m.
• Erie Heights Brass Ensemble: Patriotic and Swing Music — Conneaut Arts Center
7 p.m.
• Allied Baseball Game — CLYO Ball Field
• Airborne Drop From Placid Lassey, organized by W&R Vets (weather permitting) — Hatches Corner Road, west of Center Rd
Friday and Saturday
8 a.m.
Airborne Drop From Placid Lassey, organized by W&R Vets (weather permitting) Hatch Corner Rd West of Center Rd
Saturday only
6 p.m.
• Airborne Drop From Placid Lassey, organized by W&R Vets (weather permitting) — Hatches Corner Road, west of Center Road
8 p.m.
• USO Dance — New Leaf Event Center
