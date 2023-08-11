Event opens at 9 a.m.

D-Day Ohio WWII Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 851 Harbor Street

9 a.m. to noon

• Higgins Boat Rides (separate ticket required) Conneaut Port Authority Public Dock

9 a.m.

• Allied Camp Flag Raising — England, Allied Parade

• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

• Message Center Training — US Headquarters

9:30 a.m.

Maquis Attack — La Fiere Bridge

9:45 a.m.

USO Camp Show — La Fiere Bridge

10 a.m.

• Airborne Presentation: Maj John Howard and the D-Day British Paratroopers (Thursday only) — La Fiere Bridge

• Airborne Battle La Fiere (Friday and Saturday) — La Fiere Bridge

• Commonwealth Landing Assault Team Practice — Allied Parade

10:45 a.m.

• 61. Vermessung und Kartenabteilung, German Surveying and Sand Table Demonstration — German HQ (Omaha Beach)

• Provisional Ranger Battalion Briefing — Allied Parade

• German Weapons Demonstration Occupied France — German Camp

11 a.m.

• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

• Telephone and Switchboard Training Training — US Headquarters

• Other Foreign Volunteer Units in the German Army — Omaha Beach

11:30 a.m.

• Bayonet Drill Demonstration — England, Allied Parade

• Victory Gardening on the American Home Front — Allied Home Front

• Kriegsschule (German Training Academie) — Lower Pavilion

11:30 a.m.

• Tank Crew Casualty Demonstration — Utah Beach/Armor Area

• Basics of US Military Rifle Drill — Allied Headquarters

11:45 a.m.

• German Field Equipment Briefing — Occupied France, German Camp

Noon

• Raising of Garrison Colors — England, Allied Parade

• French Resistance Intelligence Gathering — La Fiere Bridge

• Mortar Firing Demonstration — Juno and Gold Beaches

• 505th Regimental Combat Team D-Day Briefing — US Airborne camp

12:15 p.m.

• USO Camp Show Point Du Hoc (Bluff)

12:30 p.m.

• Airborne Presentation, Maj John Hoaward and the D-Day British Paratroopers (Thursday only) — La Fiere Bridge

• Airborne Battle, Pegasus Bridge (Friday and Saturday) — La Fiere Bridge

1 p.m.

• Artillery and Tank Firing Utah Beach / Armor Area

• James Holland (author) “The Allied and German Approach to D-Day” (Saturday Only) — Point Du Hoc (Bluff)

• Church Service: Chaplains in WWII — Allied Camp

• 320th Barrage Balloon Company on D-Day (Friday and Saturday only) — England, Allied Parade

• Morse Code Training Training — US Headquarters

• “Little Russia” — Foreign Volunteer Units in Normandy — Occupied France (La Fiere Bridge)

• Army Air Corps Briefing Allied Camp — Air Corps Section

1:30 p.m.

• Medics on D-Day England — Allied Parade

• South Bend Blue Sox Living History Team — Homefront

• The French Resistance and the SAS on D-Day — Foucarville Area

• 61. Vermessung und Kartenabteilung, German Surveying and Sand Table Demonstration — German HQ (Omaha Beach)

2 p.m.

• Radio Training Training — US Headquarters

2:30 p.m.

Normandy Embarkation Formation — England, Allied Parade

3 p.m.

• Normandy Invasion — Beach

4 p.m.

• Prisoner of War Processing (immediately following Landing) — Omaha Beach

4:15 p.m.

• US Mortar Demonstration — Gold/Juno Beach

• USO Camp Show England — Allied Parade

4:30 p.m.

• French Resistance Intelligence Gathering — Foucarville Area

5 p.m.

• Retreat Ceremony — England, Allied Parade

• US Airborne Battle (Thursday and Friday Only) — Foucarville Area

• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

Camp closes to the public at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday only

8 p.m.

• Dusk Artillery and Tank Firing — Utah Beach/Armor Area

Friday only

6 p.m.

• Erie Heights Brass Ensemble: Patriotic and Swing Music — Conneaut Arts Center

7 p.m.

• Allied Baseball Game — CLYO Ball Field

• Airborne Drop From Placid Lassey, organized by W&R Vets (weather permitting) — Hatches Corner Road, west of Center Rd

Friday and Saturday

8 a.m.

Airborne Drop From Placid Lassey, organized by W&R Vets (weather permitting) Hatch Corner Rd West of Center Rd

Saturday only

6 p.m.

• Airborne Drop From Placid Lassey, organized by W&R Vets (weather permitting) — Hatches Corner Road, west of Center Road

8 p.m.

• USO Dance — New Leaf Event Center

