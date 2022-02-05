The Winter Olympics kicked off its festivities Friday and along with figure skating, hockey, skiing and snowboarding — there will be curling.
Yes, faithful readers, I believe I’ve found my sport.
You may recall I have absolutely no athletic ability to speak of. It’s a condition that’s plagued me most of my life.
I struggled in gym class, broke my glasses in volleyball, tripped on my own feet in basketball and flopped when I should have flipped in gymnastics.
Gym class is one of my many humiliations.
Thank God for an understanding gym teacher, Virginia Butcher, who gave me an A for effort. I never forgot her kindness, and luckily, I’ve been able to tell her so.
But these days, the dark clouds have parted and I have found a shaft of sunlight called curling, which involves two of my natural talents — yelling and sweeping.
I’m a master of yelling, thanks to my Italian heritage, and a master of sweeping thanks to my neatnik mother, who taught me how to work a broom (and a vacuum cleaner, dust rag, etc.).
Curling is a sport for people of all ages, body types and athletic ability. I’m told that even a pleasingly plump 65-year-old woman can be an Olympic champion.
For faithful readers who have never watched a curling match, there are three basic steps:
1. Delivering stones — the process of sliding a 42-pound granite stone down the ice and onto the target.
2. Curling the stones — putting a rotation on the stone.
3. Sweeping the stones — sweeping the ice in front of the moving stone with the broom to help control the curl and distance of the stone after it’s thrown.
Sort of like shuffleboard but bigger.
Surely, even a klutz like me could do it.
You are probably wondering if Dear Daughter or Handsome Son inherited my lack of coordination.
Thankfully, no.
Dear Daughter excelled in volleyball and basketball and Handsome Son was voted most valuable player in baseball. Some of my best memories are from watching them play sports. I never missed a game.
But, then there’s Delightful Granddaughter.
The poor girl not only inherited my super curly hair, but also my un-athletic genes. I guess itskips a generation because my mother was athletic and I’m not.
On the upside, God blessed Delightful Granddaughter with artistic talent. And, best of all, she says she loves her curly hair.
So, it’s a win-win!
Tune into curling and let me know what you think!
Staff writer Shelley Terry will be watching the Olympics with her broommate, Hubby, while dreaming of Olympic gold.
