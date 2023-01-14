ASHTABULA — Each year, the Ashtabula Area Ministerial Association gathers with the community in Thanksgiving for God’s abundant blessings and graciousness.
This year’s rescheduled Thanksgiving service was held last Sunday at Our Lady of Peace Parish Mount Carmel.
“We take time to thank those in the community who truly make a difference in the lives of others,” said Donna Caputo, a parishioner at Our Lady of Peace Parish. “The ministerium makes nominations and then chooses two individuals and an organization that live the Gospel through service, selflessness, and compassion.”
This year’s recipients are Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas, Tracey Lynch of Sub Zero Mission, and Barbara Klingensmith of Country Neighbor.
“They were honored with the Cup of Cold Water Award, remembering the scene from the Gospel of John in which Jesus meets a Samaritan woman at the well and asks her for a drink, a ‘cup of cold water,’” Caputo said. “As the encounter continues, the woman is deeply moved and runs to spread news of Jesus, the Messiah, to the townspeople. Her words draw others to meet him, where they, too, come to believe.”
