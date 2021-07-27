People traveling on Route 46 through Colebrook Township may have to take a detour for the next couple weeks, as the Ohio Department of Transportation closes the road while a culvert is replaced.
Route 46 was scheduled to close on Monday, just north of the Ashtabula County line, according to ODOT. The suggested detour is Route 87 to Route 11, then to Route 322.
The closure is expected to end on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to ODOT.
ODOT also has a number of other projects ongoing throughout the county.
The largest project, the reconstruction of a section of Route 20 in Conneaut, is expected to be finished in October, with additional work being done on Route 20 in the city next year. Because of the work, Route 20 is closed to westbound traffic between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza.
Also in Conneaut, work is being done on a bridge on Route 534, adjacent to Conneaut Township Park. The road is open to traffic in both directions, with a temporary traffic signal controlling traffic.
Resurfacing on Route 11 in Colebrook, Wayne, New Lyme and Cherry Valley townships is expected to be finished in October.
Chip sealing on Route 7 in Andover and Williamsfield Townships is expected to be completed in mid-August.
The installation of lighting is underway at the Route 7 exit on Interstate 90. Occasional lane restrictions are in place for the duration of the project, expected to end in late October.
The Welcome Center on Interstate 90 is closed while the facility is being demolished and a new facility is constructed.
Work is expected to be completed on work on Route 534 in the city of Geneva and Harpersfield Township by the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.