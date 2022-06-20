ASHTABULA — The Dragon Empowerment Center (DEC) will celebrate diversity, come July at a Cultural Festival.
The festival, slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, will be held at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus, 2300 Wade Ave.
Participants will enjoy a fun, educational event designed to share and learn about other countries and cultures.
The DEC is seeking individuals to attend and present information about their cultural heritage, which should include the location of their country of origin, language(s) spoken, foods, type of dress, traditions and so on.
They are also looking for food trucks representing various cuisines to be on hand for the public to purchase food.
Community organizations are welcome to provide information about their services to the community as well. If you are interested in participating, please contact Jen Bunnell, 440-855-0081.
