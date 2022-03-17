JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man was sentenced to 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday for beating his girlfriend to death.
Michael Ramirez Cuevas, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
“It was a stipulated sentence, meaning all parties agreed to it,” Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said.
Upon release from prison, Cuevas will be subject to five years probation, she said.
Police said Cuevas assaulted Jacqueline Pagan Flores, 41, last August and then dropped her off at his mother’s Woodman Avenue apartment in an “unconscious and battered state.”
When police saw Flores, they noted in their report that she was bruised and bloody.
Cuevas also reportedly hit Flores’ 12-year-old son, according to police.
His mother drove Flores to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Flores died the next day.
At the time of the beating, Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.
Since his arrest, he’s been held in the Ashtabula County jail on a $750,000 cash, surety or property bond, jail officials said.
He will get credit for spending 219 days in jail, O’Toole said.
Supreme Court certified Spanish language interpreter Marcia Loebick appeared with Cuevas, as well as his appointed attorney, Margaret Brunarski.
