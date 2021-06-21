ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Students and long-time community leaders were honored on Saturday during the Ashtabula Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at Lake Shore Park.
The celebration started with freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived with the news that the Civil War was over and the slaves were freed. The announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Leaders of the Ashtabula Black community hosted a celebration last year and hope to continue the event annually, said event organizing committee member Sal Jackson. He said the organizing committee also included Ausia Robinson, Olajuwon Cooper, Terrence Henton and Octavia Harris.
Jackson said six Augustus “Gus” Powell awards were presented on Saturday to people in three different categories. The Mover and Shaker awards were presented to Sally Bradley and Patrick Haywood, Trailblazer awards to Steve Sargent and Rev. Emory Moore and Foundation awards to LaVette Hennigan and Ira Young.
Jackson said it is important to celebrate the freedom that was announced so many years ago. He said the celebration is especially relevant in Ashtabula County because of all the work residents put into freeing slaves through the Underground Railroad.
“I think everyone needs to know about it [Juneteenth and the Underground Railroad],” Jackson said. He said the family of Reginald Shelby, the first Black doctor in Ashtabula was also honored during the event.
Eleven students were also honored for their entries in a “Black History and Me” contest sponsored by the Ashtabula NAACP. Many of the students read their poetry during the celebration.
The students included Adversity Campbell, Alyssa Hatcher, Angel Kaiser, Aubrey Cooper, Bailee Adams, Gabryella Hartfield, Javier Munoz, Kayla Nicole Diaz, Marshae Bowens, Nevaeh MacKenzie and Odessa Monte.
The poems considered the themes on how skin color can make a difference when people are relating to each other. Students reflected on the importance of Black History and learning how leaders persevered through terrible circumstances.
“We are celebrating our ancestors and our future,” RoLeisia Holman said while leading off the event with Harris. Holman said she learned a lot about her heritage after leaving Ashtabula and wants to bring that knowledge to the community.
Liz Penna, president of the Ashtabula NAACP, said she was impressed with the work of all the students.
“I am so pumped to move forward with this youth group,” she said of plans to start a group with students that was postponed by COVID-19.
