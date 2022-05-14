ASHTABULA — Fat Sally’s Warehouse was the site of a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon, attracting local officials, community leaders and antique collectors to the Ashtabula Harbor.
Owners Amy and Cory Nagle first remodeled one of the old Laird Lumber buildings at 1569 Laird Drive. They opened a store in 2018, and now they are expanding again with the purchase of the church and lot next door.
City Council President John Roskovics said this is an exciting and unique addition to the Harbor area.
"They were able to preserve an historical building and are adding an addition that will complement the original structure," he said. "Their concept has really caught on and is a popular and a widely known destination for all kinds of shoppers."
Cory Nagle said they’ve been planning this expansion since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately, like many others, those plans had to be put on hold.
In March, city officials approved the Nagles' request to rezone five parcels from R-4, to C-1 [residential to commercial].
“We are adding on to the building, allowing more vendors to display their goods,” Cory Nagle said. “We hope to add 10 more vendors as part of our expansion.”
Greg Church, executive director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, said he was thrilled to be at the ground-breaking ceremony and help celebrate progress coming with Fat Sally's expansion.
"Cory and Amy [Nagle] pour their hearts into their business and are a great part of our community," he said. "This exciting day and the days to come couldn't happen to better people and our community will continue to benefit from their vision and presence."
The Fat Sally’s Warehouse was a blacksmith’s livery station in the 1800s and was later a part of Laird Lumber Company.
Amy Nagle said they had a variety of ideas on what to do with the property when they first purchased it, but when they put some furniture up for sale, the deal was done.
The store features a variety of antiques and other items including French primitive and barn doors. The vendors also offer a wide variety of items from specialty break to metal signs and collectibles.
