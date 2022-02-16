CONNEAUT — At a City Council meeting on Monday night, City Manager Jim Hockaday asked residents to report any potential water main breaks to the city’s water distribution department.
Hockaday said city crews have responded to a few water main breaks over the last week.
“I really appreciate the efforts of the water distribution crew,” he said. “It’s not a fun time of year.”
Any residents having issues with their service can call the water distribution facility, Hockaday said.
“Obviously, if you see water bubbling up out of the ground in a not natural place, then either call the water filtration plant or water distribution,” Hockaday said. “The filtration plant is open 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a- week, so there should be someone there. just help us keep an eye on our system, be our partner in that.”
The water treatment plant can be reached at 440-593-7437, and water distribution can be reached at 440-593-7435.
Hockaday said it is the prime time for water main breaks, especially with the temperature swings forecasted for later this week.
Forecasts for Conneaut show a high of 51 degrees on Thursday and a low of 18 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
City crews are still working on removing snow piles from critical intersections, Hockaday said.
“That’s a slow process because snow is generally very bulky, and it takes a lot of time to move it,” he said. “So just be patient, we’ll get it out of here, and hopefully we don’t get too much snow later this week.”
First Ward Councilperson Rick Gaugh asked about potholes on Route 20 on the west side of the city.
Hockaday said crews were patching potholes last week, but plowing roads after it snows can pull the patches back out.
“It’s a battle,” he said. “Certainly, if there’s a big, major [pothole] that needs addressed, call down to Public Works.” The city’s public works department can be reached at 440-593-7430.
No ordinances or resolutions were acted on. An executive session took place at the end of the meeting for contract negotiations.
