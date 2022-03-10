ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Crawford Agency will be at this year’s Ashtabula County Home Show, offering attendees an insurance check-up.
James Santiago, a producer with the Crawford Agency, said the agency discusses with show attendees is their insurance coverage. “We look at ways we can give them the same or better coverage for less money, in some cases,” Santiago said. “We can take a look to see if they’re over-insured or under-insured.”
The process is completed via a questionnaire and a computer search, Santiago said.
The Crawford Agency also offers auto insurance. Santiago said auto insurance premiums have been increasing due to the increase in prices of used cars.
“I sold cars for 30 years, and I am flabbergasted,” Santiago said. “Used car prices are up 71 percent from a year and a half ago.”
The Ashtabula County Home Show will take place from March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square, during mall hours.
The Crawford Agency has been attending the Home Show for six to ten years, Santiago said.
“We get to talk to a lot of people ... and we’ve been able to help several people as a result of the Home Show,” Santiago said.
Santiago said around 10 percent of people he speaks to at the Home Show are under-insured, and two to three percent of people are over-insured. People should check and make sure their insurance is at an appropriate level once every three years or so, he said.
“And we try to do that with our current customers, we try to look at it every two to three years,” he said. The Crawford Agency is independent, and is able to shop around to several companies, Santiago said.
The agency offers home, auto, business and life insurance, Santiago said. The Crawford Agency was purchased by Andrew Crawford in 1944, and Jim Crawford currently serves as president of the agency, according to the agency’s website.
The Home Show is a chance to speak to people and have a little fun, Santiago said.
“It’s just nice to be out there, we see a lot of our current customers, and we get to talk to some new prospects also,” he said.
