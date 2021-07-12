ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Two Ashtabula residents were transported to Cleveland hospitals after a motorcycle-car crash late Saturday evening, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Thayne.
Christopher Runyon, 36, the driver of a motorcycle and his passenger Ashley Kalil, 28, were transported after they were struck by a car driven by Zachary Gegen, 28, also of Ashtabula, Thayne said. He said the crash was called in at 10:08 p.m.
Runyon was driven by ambulance to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and Kalil was flown by helicopter to UH Medical Center in Cleveland, Thayne said. He said Gegen was not seriously injured.
“The motorcycle was westbound on Route 531, the car was eastbound,” Thayne said. The car turned into the motorcycle, he said.
Thayne said Gegen was charged with failure to yield on a left turn. He said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
