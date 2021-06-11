NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — An automobile crash killed an Orwell man after he lost control of the vehicle in New Lyme Township on Thursday.
At 1:10 p.m., Dustin A. Wolf of, 33, of Orwell, was traveling east on Dodgeville Road in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn onto Brownville Road and struck a tree on the left side of the road.
Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the OSHP.
Wolf’s family was notified of the crash.
Alcohol or drug are not suspected in the crash, but a toxicology report was ordered as standard practice by the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
It is Ashtabula County’s seventh fatal crash in 2021, according to the OSHP website. The county saw 13 fatal crashes in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.