ASHTABULA — Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley made the long drive to Ashtabula on Saturday to share his ideas on why he should be elected Ohio governor in 2022.
Cranley is facing Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the Nov 8, 2022 primary, but is already differentiating policies with Gov. Mike DeWine. He said DeWine has spent too much time telling people what to do and not staying true to capitalism.
“I don’t believe in telling farmers what they should do with their land,” he said of a recent state law that puts wind farm use in the hands of government officials.
Cranley met a group of about 20 people on Saturday at the Ashtabula Public Library to discuss his ideas and his hopes for the future of Ohio.
“We can’t win unless we do something different,” Cranley said. He said he is running on his record of creating jobs, but also wants to legalize, and tax, marijuana and create a program that would give every Ohio resident a dividend check from natural gas drilling in the state.
Cranley said Alaska gives a dividend of $1,300 and North Dakota $300 a year.
Cranley has been in Ashtabula County twice in the last several weeks and urged the state not to mess anything up when the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake changes hands in 2022. He said it is clear the lodge helps drive the wine industry.
Cranley gave an overall plan for his candidacy and then answered questions from the audience.
One of the mayor’s driving thoughts is the continuing development of solar plants, like the one he helped create in suburban Cincinnati. He said his goal is to create 30,000 jobs paying $60,000 a year annually.
Cranley said the Republican Party has not been doing much to develop industry in Ohio and has spent time on social issues that have deterred people from moving to Ohio. He said social justice is an important component of economic development.
Cranley answered a question concerning the homeless problem by saying the city of Cincinnati has invested $40,000 in new homeless shelters during the last 10 years, but also does not allow people to sleep in parks if there is a bed for them in a shelter.
Job training through community colleges, apprenticeships or direct training with companies is the key to finding people jobs, Cranley said.
“It has to be employer based,” he said.
Cities and states are either growing or dying,” Cranley said. He said he wants to help Ohio grow.
