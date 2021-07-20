CONNEAUT — Inclement weather delayed a craft fair planned for Conneaut over the weekend, and it has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
The event is planned for the Conneaut Plaza, and was intended to help promote businesses at the plaza, which has been negatively impacted by the closure of Route 20 to westbound traffic.
The event is being organized by the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce. The intention was to have vendors set up shop in the parking lot of the plaza, according to the release from the Chamber.
In addition to the craft fair, the Chamber has had signs made directing people along the shortest route to the businesses on the west side of the road closure, said Wendy DuBey, executive director of the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce.
In June, business owners at the plaza attended a Conneaut Council meeting to discuss the issues.
George Kolman, who owns the Save-A-Lot located at the Conneaut Plaza, said business has been horrendous the last several weeks.
“We’re down serious double digits,” Kolman said.
Any traffic to the plaza will help Save-A-Lot and the other tenants in the area, Kolman said.
Kolman hoped changes could be made to the project on Route 20, including additional shifts and working extra days.
Route 20 is being reconstructed from just east of the Conneaut Plaza to Parrish Road. Because of the extent of the work and the soil conditions, traffic is only open in one direction. Due to the proximity of the hospital to Parrish Road, traffic is restricted to east-bound only, to preserve access to the hospital.
It isn’t feasible to have temporary traffic signals and directional traffic on the section of Route 20 due to the high number of businesses and residences along the section of Route 20, officials said previously. Every driveway would need some form of signal indicating which direction traffic was traveling, in order to prevent collisions.
Next year, resurfacing is planned to take place on Route 20 from the bridge over the Conneaut Creek to the North Kingsville line.
