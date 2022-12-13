Ashtabula County’s COVID-19 levels remained flat over the last month, but seven new COVID-related deaths were recorded during that span.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said the people who died of COVID were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
“If you are at high risk, it’s highly advisable that they should be wearing a mask, and doing all the things we’ve been talking about over the last couple years,” Becker said. “I know people don’t want to hear the ‘M’ word, but to protect yourself, it would be the smart thing to do, if you’re out and about, if you’re with a large group, because there’s a lot of flu and RSV activity out there.”
Anyone who is ill should stay home, he said.
“We still have the COVID tests,” Becker said. “We tell people, they can come and pick them up. They’re free here at the health department. So it’s a good idea, if you’re not feeling well, and you’re headed to go to school, or your work, or to visit family, to take one of those tests before you go.”
The Ashtabula County Health Department has free flu and COVID vaccines available, he said.
“Just in the United States, we’re still averaging 300 deaths a day [from COVID],” Becker said. “Then if you add in the flu, which is wreaking havoc, and the RSV on top of that, there’s just a lot that is going on out there.”
This year’s flu shot is particularly effective, he said.
The Ashtabula County Health Department’s November report states there have been a total of 25,033 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, and 466 county residents have died from the disease.
Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichelle Blood said the city’s COVID situation has been much the same as the county situation.
As of early Monday afternoon, though, seven new cases had been reported in Conneaut, she said.
Blood said she expects case numbers to fluctuate up and down over the next several weeks, based on the last two years.
“We’ve been pretty steady, but I definitely think that we’re going to have an uptick this week,” she said. “We’re starting off with that many cases already.”
The Conneaut Health Department always prepares for the worst, Blood said.
Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill said between COVID, the flu and RSV, there are a large number of respiratory illnesses going around.
“And we’re still in the trenches with COVID, for sure,” Hill said.
Ashtabula City Health Department Co-director of Nursing Peggy Ducro said that as of mid-afternoon on Monday, the city health department had received notification of eight new cases of COVID-19.
One of the current issues is that not everyone is reporting positive results of an at-home COVID-19 test, Hill said.
The Ashtabula City Health Department is also giving out COVID-19 test kids, and has included instructions on what to do if you test positive with the kits, she said.
“Our advice has remained the same,” Hill said. “Stay home if you’re sick, stay away from others, distance yourself, wear a mask, wash your hands, get plenty of rest, eat properly, drink water, avoid crowds if you can. ... It’s hard because we’re back to normal life. We’re back to Christmas programs and concerts and events.”
