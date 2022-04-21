GENEVA — Nurses at University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center say hospital administrators reneged on a promise made in December 2021.
In a prepared statement, the Ohio Nurses Association said administrators agreed to pay a COVID appreciation bonus in April 2022 to the nurses who cared for patients throughout the pandemic.
In a December message to staff, administrators committed to giving nurses and other employees a COVID appreciation bonus from additional federal funding designated specifically for COVID.
Then, in a recent email, UH administration said union nurses are excluded from the bonus, while other employees notified in December, some of whom had little to no contact with COVID patients, will receive the bonus later this month, according to the ONA.
When contacted Wednesday, hospital officials released the following statement: “UH appreciates all of our caregivers who have served the health care needs of our patients throughout the pandemic. Nurses at UH Geneva Medical Center, who are union members, are compensated based on the terms of their collective bargaining agreement.”
The nurses filed a grievance for discrimination last week, as well as an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, according to the ONA press release.
The ONA said hospital employees are questioning the decision to leave out nurses, especially because nurses have been on the front lines, caring for patients and putting their own health in jeopardy since the pandemic began.
At the height of the pandemic, nurses were one of the only workers in the hospital to have regular patient contact and, in some situations, the only ones with patients when they died.
“These last two years have been extremely difficult for all of us who directly cared for patients with COVID. It was heartbreaking to watch them fight so hard day- in- and-day-out, but we did it because we cared about our patients and we wanted the best for them,” said Shannon Sayles RN. “When the hospital went back on their commitment to pay nurses a COVID appreciation bonus, it was offensive. It made me sad that they disrespected the work we had done the last two years.”
Registered Nurse Jennifer Johnson said she’s proud of her fellow nurses for taking care of the community during the pandemic.
“I only wish the hospital felt the same way and took care of their nurses,” she said. “It’s a little hard to understand how nurses who held the hands of dying patients wouldn’t qualify for this COVID appreciation bonus.”
When union nurses asked for an explanation, the UH regional human resources director and UH Geneva chief nursing officer, said although the email stated that the appreciation bonus would be awarded to “all regular status employees, including our residents in training, other than managers and above and physicians,” nurses should have assumed that they were not eligible.
