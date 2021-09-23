COVID-19 vaccination, masks highly recommended as county COVID-19 cases outpace last year

BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
JEFFERSON — Vaccines remain strongly recommended as COVID-19 case numbers far surpass where they were at this time last year.
Ashtabula County Health Administrator Jay Becker said there were around 168 active cases in the first week of September, and 315 active cases the second week in September. “It went from a 5.5 percent positivity rate up to 7.6 (percent) positivity rate,” Becker said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in one day in September of 2020 was six, reported on Sept. 15, 2020 by ODH. The highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day so far this month, as of Tuesday was 64, reported on Sept. 7 by ODH.
Ashtabula County passed 8,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Sept. 10, according to ODH.
Becker said case numbers are still increasing, and the peak has not been reached. “This has been the trend for several weeks now, and we saw it going in this direction,” he said.
The increase in cases was expected to coincide with students going back to school, Becker said. He said he encouraged local superintendents to have students wear masks and get vaccinated before the start of the school year.
Ashtabula County still lags behind the rest of the state of Ohio in vaccination rate, with less than 50 percent of county residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and less than 45 percent of residents fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday, according to ODH.
More than half of Ohioans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and around 50 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated.
Becker said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
The Trump administration fast-tracked approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, but the vaccines went through all of the steps in the approval process, Becker said. “They’ve all been vetted,” Becker said. Vaccine manufacturers spent months testing the vaccine in trials with thousands of individuals, he said. “Millions of people have been vaccinated now, and if you look at just that in itself, they are some of the safest vaccines that have ever been developed,” Becker said.
Becker said people should wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not.
“Masking should be universal in businesses, restaurants, public meetings, anything inside,masking should be universal,” he said.
“The recommendation for universal masking is because there are so many COVID-19 cases in the region.”
