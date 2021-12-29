CONNEAUT — The past year has been a busy one for the city, with the full-depth replacement of a section of Route 20, gas line replacements and the return of D-Day Conneaut, but City Council President Jon Arcaro said the COVID-19 made the year difficult.
“In my estimation, we lost a lot of good people unfortunately, to the disease,” Arcaro said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
As of Dec. 21, the most recent report from the Ashtabula County Health Department, there had been a total of 1,797 cases of COVID-19 in the city since the start of the pandemic, and 39 Conneaut residents have died.
Currently, masks are required in Conneaut City Hall, regardless of vaccination status, a decision that was made in late September. An ordinance was introduced to strongly recommend wearing masks in City Hall due to COVID-19. The ordinance was amended at the recommendation of First Ward Councilperson Rick Gaugh.
Gaugh said at the time that council needed to do everything they could to protect members of the public who visit the building.
Second Ward Councilperson Terry Moisio voiced the lone no vote against the amended ordinance, citing concerns about enforcement.
Arcaro said the reconstruction of Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza was a significant issue in the city this year.
The project, administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation, saw Route 20 closed to eastbound traffic for months as the road was deconstructed and rebuilt.
“We’re glad that’s behind us,” Arcaro said. “I’m looking forward to it being totally completed in 2022.” The final layer of asphalt is scheduled to be applied to the section of road in 2022, when Route 20 will be resurfaced in the city, from the North Kingsville line to the viaduct, across Conneaut Creek.
Another ODOT project in the city is the construction of a new rest stop on Interstate 90. The old rest stop has been demolished, and clearing has been done so there is a view of the area from the interstate, he said.
Lighting at the Route 7 and Interstate 90 interchange was also completed this year. Arcaro said he has been advocating for ODOT to install fences on bridges crossing Interstate 90.
Arcaro said trees that blocked the view of Lake Erie from Lakeview Park have been removed.
“One of my goals was to actually put the view back in Lakeview Park,” Arcaro said. The project turned out really nice, Arcaro said. Fencing from the old ball field has been removed as well, he said. “It looks like a park, now,” Arcaro said. “It’s very nice.”
Some picnic tables will be added to the west side of the park in 2022, he said.
D-Day Conneaut also returned in 2021, after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s something that I’ve been involved with ever since I was on the police department,” Arcaro said. “I was glad to see that it was back in some form this year.”
One change in the event this year was a daily limit on attendees, with free tickets available via the event’s website for some time before the event.
Arcaro said he liked the change from previous years.
“I think it went a lot smoother,” he said. “And I think they’re possibly considering that for the future as well, which is probably going to be a good thing, instead of having everybody crammed in there on one specific day for the big battle. Spreading it out over three days, I think, was a good move.”
One item in progress that hasn’t been completed is the proposed transfer of some city parks to other entities, including transferring Dean Avenue Park to the Conneaut Port Authority, and transferring Malek Park to the Ashtabula County Metroparks. Resolutions to transfer the parks were introduced at a recent council meeting, but have not yet been approved.
Arcaro said transferring Malek Park to the Metroparks is positive for both parties. He praised the work the Metroparks have done on other properties in Conneaut.
“I think they’re on the right track, and if they can duplicate some of those amenities out at Malek that we weren’t able to, I think that’s going to be a definite plus for the city,” Arcaro said.
There have been a lot of projects that were started in 2021, and will hopefully be finished in 2022, Arcaro said. A number of projects have been put on hold due to COVID-19, he said.
“Hopefully we can get past this pandemic once and for all, and get things back going, as far as these projects that have been put on hold,” Arcaro said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.