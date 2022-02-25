The number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in Ashtabula County continues to fall.
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ashtabula County on Thursday, along with two new hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 19,526 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County, according to the ODH. There have been 1,065 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and 402 deaths.
On Thursday, ODH released new case rates per 100,000 individuals over the last two weeks for Ohio’s 88 counties. Ashtabula County ranked 65th, with 139.9 COVID-19 cases per capita. That is below the statewide average of 160.7.
The number of cases per capita in Ashtabula County has fallen since the start of 2022, according to the ODH.
On Thursday, 1,321 new COVID-19 cases and 151 new hospitalizations were reported.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said the Ashtabula County Health Department continues to keep an eye on the situation.
“We’re cautiously optimistic at this point,” Becker said. “I think it’s probably too soon to think we’re done at this point.”
Becker said his office is still waiting to receive word from the ODH or the CDC regarding dropping mask policies.
“We have a masking policy, we’ve had it from the start of this,” Becker said. “Anybody that comes into our building, we require them to wear a mask.”
There have been people who came into the Ashtabula County Health Department who were angry because of the continued mask requirement, Becker said.
“It’s not over until it’s over,” he said.
There have still been deaths from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County.
“Two weeks ago, we recorded three deaths in Ashtabula County,” Becker said. “This past week, we recorded one. Those are our numbers across the county. The numbers are trending down. We are of course anticipating the day when those numbers will be zero.”
There have been COVID-19 deaths in Ashtabula County every week since November, Becker said. The majority or all of those deaths were people who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Becker said.
“There’s still work to be done,” Becker said. He encouraged younger people to get vaccinated.
People who are immunocompromised are the most vulnerable, Becker said.
“A lot of those individuals, they cannot receive a vaccine,” Becker said. “So they’re really in a bad spot. So that’s why it’s imperative that the rest of us take care of those individuals by getting vaccinated. So the healthy need to take care of the unhealthy, and that has not happened at all over the last two years.”
Ashtabula County’s vaccination rates remain below state and local averages. As of Thursday, 54.17 percent of county residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 50.65 percent were fully immunized, according to the ODH. State-wide, 61.76 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 57.09 percent were fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 76.3 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, and 64.8 percent were fully vaccinated.
Becker said he expects to see COVID-19 outbreaks in the future because segments of the population are still at risk for contracting COVID-19.
“I just hope that we continue to trend down,” Becker said.
