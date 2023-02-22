The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact life in Ashtabula County, but cases have remained relatively steady in recent weeks.
The number of cases per capita jumped above 100 per 100,000 residents in late January, and rose even more in the first week of February, before dipping slightly last week, according to information from the Ohio Department of Health. ODH reported there were 124.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for the time period of Feb. 2 to Feb. 15.
A total of 25,642 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, according to ODH.
There have been 1,589 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 470 COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in that same time-frame.
Statewide, there have been 3.3 million COVID-19 cases, 136,890 hospitalizations and 41,615 COVID-19 deaths, according to ODH. Nationwide, there have been just under 103 million COVID-19 cases and 1.1 million deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In January, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy urged Ohioans to get the updated COVID-19 booster.
According to a press release from ODH, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying every week, and 79 percent of Ohioans who have died of COVID-19 have been 65 years of age or older. Thirty-eight percent of Ohioans 65 and older have received updated booster doses.
“Based on the numbers, we have not given ourselves every advantage that we could,” Vanderhoff said. “Many of these deaths are, sadly, preventable.”
Ohioans can find locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, or get more information about the vaccination at 1-866-243-5678.
“We know that the number of cases in our communities can accelerate very quickly, especially during the winter months when people are mostly gathering indoors,” McElroy said. “All of the data that we have today shows that the people most severely affected by COVID-19 continue to be older Ohioans. The data also shows that being fully vaccinated with the updated booster reduces your risk for a serious outcome.”
