The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting COVID-19 cases on Thursdays, instead of daily.
On Thursday, ODH reported that there had been 18 new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since Sunday, the last time daily cases were reported. No county resident deaths were reported between Sunday and Thursday, according to ODH.
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 19,711 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,092 hospitalizations and 418 deaths, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County’s number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks is above the state’s average. There were 68.9 new COVID-19 cases per capita in Ashtabula County from March 3 to 16, compared to 49.4 new cases statewide, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said everyone is taking a breath.
Everyone is looking for additional data on a new Omicron variant, Becker said. One of the Omicron variants traveled through the U.S. in weeks, but the more recent Omicron variant has been identified for months but still has not appeared in Ashtabula County, he said.
“We’re still just watching and keeping a close eye on that,” Becker said.
Numbers are still trending down, Becker said.
He said the department is going through reports of COVID-19 cases from the past. There will likely be a change in case numbers once the review is finished, Becker said.
Becker said he is hopeful at this point.
“Last year, at this time, I was waiting for the other foot to drop,” he said. “I had a sense that we still had a ways to go, and there still is work to be done, don’t get me wrong.”
There will still likely be outbreaks of COVID-19 and new variants, Becker said.
“But I think we are to a point where we know enough about where we have been, that we have a good guide as to how to basically live with these new variants, and living with COVID,” Becker said. “I am more hopeful today than I was at this time last year.”
