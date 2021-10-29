The Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots to better protect against COVID-19 in some cases.
Anyone who is above 18 years of age and received a Johnson and Johnson/Jansen COVID-19 vaccination at least two months ago is eligible for a booster shot, according to the FDA’s website.
For those who received doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the requirements for boosters are more stringent. To receive a booster shot after being vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, individuals must be 65 or older, 18 and older with a high risk of severe COVID-19 or 18 and older with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19, according to the FDA.
People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are required to wait six months after their second dose before receiving a booster.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster can receive any one of the approved vaccines, they are not required to get a second or third dose of the same vaccine, according to the FDA.
Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill said there has been lots of interest from the public in booster doses. The Ashtabula City Health Department is currently scheduling booster shots through the state’s website, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, or over the phone, at 440-992-7188, if residents are having issues with the website, Hill said.
“I think people understand that their immunity could be waning, and that they probably need to boost their initial shot,” Hill said.
The majority of people are getting a booster dose of the vaccine they initially received, Hill said. The Ashtabula Health Department has all three approved vaccines, Hill said.
Side-effects from the vaccine are still possible with booster shots, Hill said.
People getting a booster shot should bring the cards they received when they got their initial vaccination, Hill said.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,947 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, 568 hospitalizations and 204 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Thursday, ODH ranked Ashtabula County 17th among Ohio’s 88 counties in COVID-19 cases per capita, with 543 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days. The state average was 359.1 cases per 100,000 residents.
Ashtabula County still lags behind statewide vaccination rates, with 48.46 percent of county residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.64 percent of county residents fully vaccinated, according to ODH. Statewide, 55.28 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.61 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.