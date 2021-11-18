CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools board discussed a number of issues at a meeting on Wednesday morning.
Superintendent Lori Riley and school nurse Louise Cleveland discussed COVID-19 cases in the city and the school district.
Riley said the two had a frank conversation about the situation last week, and spoke with Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichele Blood earlier this week.
On Monday, Riley announced students would learn remotely this coming Friday and Monday, and have Tuesday off. Students were already scheduled to have the rest of the week off because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday was previously scheduled to be a remote-learning day.
There were 99 active COVID-19 cases in Conneaut as of Tuesday night, Cleveland said. There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the district, and 11 cases that are awaiting confirmation, she said. There are currently 52 students quarantined because of in-school exposure to COVID-19, and 25 students quarantined due to out-of-school exposure to COVID-19, Cleveland said.
There have been quarantines on members of the boys high school and middle school basketball teams, and the girls high school basketball team was exposed to a person with COVID-19 from another school, Cleveland said.
The administration previously discussed the state’s Mask to Stay, Test to Play option. The option allows a person who has been exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school as long as they wear a mask and are monitored by themselves or a parent for COVID-19 symptoms. It also allows student athletes to continue to participate in sports by getting a COVID-19 test after being exposed to the virus, and another five to seven days later.
Cleveland said one issue with the test to play program is that people can have COVID-19 and still test negative seven days after exposure.
“The problem that I have with that is the incubation period of the virus is 14 days,” Cleveland said. “Granted, most likely, if you’re going to test positive, you do test positive kind of in the middle there, between day five to 10, so it’s less likely that you’ll test positive on day 14, but it does happen, and we have had it happen.”
The district is doing more than the policies require of them, Riley said.
Athletic director Joel Taylor said the district has resumed the practice of checking student-athletes’ temperatures and asking about potential COVID-19 symptoms before the team gets together.
Taylor also spoke about Conneaut recently being removed from its athletic conference, Pennsylvania-based District 10.
Taylor said he received a letter from the conference outlining the reasons for the decision, which included differing rules for eligibility, game rules and sports start and end dates between states, which occasionally prevented Conneaut teams from finishing District 10 schedules.
“I do take issue with that, because I don’t believe that ever happened,” Taylor said. “Now, did we have to maneuver schedules at the end of seasons, when we were beginning our playoffs and they were still involved in regular season? Yes, we did, and we worked together to do that. Other than some COVID baseball games last spring, I don’t believe there was ever a District 10 season schedule that we did not finish.”
Taylor said District 10 was good to the district for the last five years. Before joining District 10, Conneaut schools were independent for about seven years, he said.
Board member Chris Brecht said the district is already working on putting schedules together.
“We are fortunate, in that we do have a lot of relationships out there due to the fact that we’ve been independent before,” he said.
It is possible Conneaut teams will continue to play some District 10 schools the district has built relationships with over the years in the conference, Brecht said.
After the meeting, Taylor said the district has been looking for another conference since joining District 10.
“It’s natural that we want to be in Ohio, and District 10 was going to be a place for us to be until we found that end,” Taylor said.
Brecht said he is frustrated and disappointed by District 10’s decision.
“This has been going on now for decades, where our school district and our athletes are left in the lurch,” he said. “I’m really disappointed in the fact that they went through with this without any communication with the district, with our administrators. It just further goes to show that the only people who are looking out for our athletes are ourselves and our students. I’m thankful that Mr. Taylor is hard at work trying to come up with a solution, and I feel confident that we’ll come up with something that will take care of our student athletes and our community.”
