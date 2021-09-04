SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Caitlynn and Jeremy Dunn didn’t think they would be spending their first Christmas Eve of married life gathering food dropped on the front porch while quarantined at home.
The couple had to postpone their June 2020 wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic and had a small family only wedding in September of 2020.
Caitlynn, 32, said they spent all their time working and staying away from large crowds, concerned about getting their parents sick.
“It was our first year of marriage and we were binge watching Netflix,” she said.
Little did they know, they would contract the coronavirus themselves.
The awareness that the virus was in her body came as a huge surprise.
“It was almost a tickle,” Caitlynn said of the sensation in her throat that began the long process of battling the virus. “I don’t know how I got it,” she said.
Caitlynn decided to get tested and informed St. John School, where she teaches, that she would take time off until the test results came back.
“I was nervous [before the test], my heart was racing,” she said.
The stark realization that she had the virus after hearing so much about it, and worrying about her relatives, was a difficult thing to grasp.
“When I got the test results there was a weird sensation that this [virus] is in my body,” she said.
Caitlynn said the school was very proactive on virus protocols and very supportive during the ordeal. She said her husband also got the virus, but did not get as sick as she did.
“Our symptoms were polar opposite,” she said. Health experts said each person reacts differently to the virus even when exposed in similar circumstances.
She was able to quarantine during the Christmas holiday and after three weeks was able to go back to work, but it wasn’t smooth sailing.
“The fatigue was insane,” Caitlynn said. She said she is young, was in the best shape of her life while training for a marathon, but breathing became a challenge.
“Even to do my hair in the morning, I had to take a break,” she said. Caitlynn said the only symptom she shared with her husband Jeremy, 34, was excruciating back pain.
“The rest of the [school] year was just a challenge. I would go to sleep at 4:30 and sleep through the night,” she said.
Caitlynn said her heart rate stayed high, going as high as 200 beats a minute.
The couple had excellent family and work support.
“Jeremy is such an incredible human being. He had to pick up so much of my routine,” she said.
Caitlynn said she believes a support network is extremely important.
“I would encourage people to talk to other people who are going through it,” she said.
The healing process is not yet complete.
“I still can’t take a full breath,” she said.
Caitlynn has been able to coach the St. John cross country team with her husband and run more regularly, but is not back to her pre-COVID-19 self.
Losing sense of taste was one of her symptoms.
“I ate a jalapeno pepper and I couldn’t taste it,” she said.
Caitlynn said her faith in God was important in going through the ordeal. She said a Bible study on Zoom was especially helpful in the healing process.
She said she has shared her story on her social media platforms.
One of the joyful parts of the experience was the purchase of a treadmill.
“We didn’t get to go on a honeymoon so we bought a treadmill,” she said.
“It came when we were in quarantine. We would pretend we were on the beach in Hawaii,” she said with a laugh.
Jeremy said it was hard to see her get all those symptoms when his symptoms were much more moderate.
The couple said they hope more research will lead to greater understanding of the disease and its symptoms.
