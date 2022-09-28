JEFFERSON — The Covered Bridge Festival is back again this year, celebrating the county’s wide variety of covered bridges.
Ashtabula County is home to 19 covered bridges, including both the shortest and longest covered bridges in the United States. The longest covered bridge in the United States, the Smolen-Gulf Covered Bridge, is 613 feet long, and the shortest, the West Liberty Covered Bridge, is only 18 feet long, according to the Covered Bridge Festival’s website.
Planning has gone fairly smoothly thus far, said Covered Bridge Festival Executive Director Ginger Whitehead.
Most of the bridges will have non-profit groups at them, Whitehead said. The Harpersfield Covered Bridge will not have anyone at it due to ongoing construction, she said.
“We’re telling people that, if they go there to look at the construction, to please be respectful of the construction site,” Whitehead said.
The bridge is currently being restored, a project that is expected to last two construction seasons.
This year is the 38th annual Covered Bridge Festival, which will take place at 11 East Jefferson Street in Jefferson. The festival will take place on Oct. 8 and 0, with one event on Friday night.
Highlights of the festival will include official souvenirs, crafts, entertainment, demonstrations, contests, a parade and kids games.
There will be tons of crafters at this year’s event, Whitehead said. “I’ve had to make a couple new rows of crafters,” she said.
The event’s mini-bridge contest was changed this year, to a LEGO covered bridge contest. Bridges can be dropped off between 3 and 6:30 p.m., with judging starting at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 7.
In previous years, participants in the contest could make bridges out of any material they would like, Whitehead said. “We had them made out of spaghetti noodles and anything they wanted to do, but this year we’re asking for LEGO mini-bridges,” she said.
Pancake Breakfasts will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson United Methodist Church.
A parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a troll costume contest on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.. “We actually started that last year,” Whitehead said. “We had a small group of kids that dressed as trolls and were in the parade. We’re hoping to get more of them this year.”
The Junior Bridger program, started this year, will have a booth at the event.
The program is for school-aged children, and they meet once a month throughout the summer to teach children about covered bridges, Whitehead said. “We’re just trying to get kids interested in the covered bridges and respecting them, teaching their peers not to deface them and all that,” Whitehead said.
There are several new contests planned for this year’s event, including a baked goods contest and a chili cook-off.
A cornhole tournament is also scheduled for Oct. 8 at 1 p.m..
The Jefferson Depot Village will host tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
With the number of covered bridges in the county, the festival is split about 50/50 between the central festival in Jefferson and events at the bridges, Whitehead said. She suggested checking out both the main festival and the events at the covered bridges. “There’s new, different stuff at each bridge,” Whitehead said. The non-profit groups at the bridges include Boy Scout troops, 4-H and animal rescue groups.
A link to a map of all the covered bridges in the county can be found on the festival’s website, coveredbridgefestival.org.
Whitehead asked festival goers who plan to visit the bridges to be respectful of the people who live in the area.
The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau administers a covered bridge trail, which lets users check in at covered bridges on their phone, and after checking in at a number of bridges, receive rewards.
The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau will have extended hours during the festival, in order for people who earn rewards to come to the office and collect them, said ACCVB Executive Director Stephanie Siegel. More information on the trail can be found at visitashtabulacounty.com.
