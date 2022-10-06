Friday’s events

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• Drop off Lego Bridges for judging at tent marked “Mini Bridge Contest “in Giddings Park, by the back wall of the school building

6:46 p.m.

• Judging of Mini Bridge contest

SATURDAY’s events

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

• Pancake Breakfast — Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street — Wesley Hall Entrance

9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

• Drop off entries for baked goods contest at tent marked “Contests” by the back wall of the school building in Giddings Park.

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

• Parade Lineup at Jefferson High School

10 a.m.

• Festival/ Craft Building Open/ Kids Activities

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Car/Antique Engine Show at Giddings Park

10 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

• Chainsaw Chix by antique engines

10 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

• Erie Heights Brass Ensemble

10 a.m.

• Noon Scribbles and Giggles

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

• Drop off entries for Chili contest at tent marked “Contests” by the back wall of the school building in Giddings Park.

10:30 a.m.

• Parade leaves High School

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Parade arrives at Giddings Park

• Troll contest judging at the Covered Bridge Pavilion

11 a.m.

• Baked goods contest judging

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• John King as Abraham Lincoln strolling grounds

Noon

• Chili contest judging

Noon-1:30 p.m.

• Jess Kellie Adams

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

• Chainsaw Chix by antique engines

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

• 1890 tours at Jefferson Depot

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Chainsaw Chix by antique engines

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

• Jess Kellie Adams

5 p.m.

• Festival closes

SUNDAY’S events

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

• Pancake Breakfast — Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street — Wesley Hall Entrance

10 a.m.

• Festival/Craft Buildings open/Kids Activities

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Antique Engine Show

10 a.m,-11 a.m.

• Church service by Jefferson Nazarene Church

11 a.m.-noon

• Chainsaw Chix by the antique engines

Noon-1:30 p.m.

·The Two Kings

Noon-4 p.m.

• John King as Abe Lincoln strolling grounds

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

• 1890 tours at Jefferson Depot

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

• Chainsaw Chix by the antique engines

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

• Thunder Creek Band

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Chainsaw Chix by the antique engines

5:00 PM Festival Closes

