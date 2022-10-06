Friday’s events
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Drop off Lego Bridges for judging at tent marked “Mini Bridge Contest “in Giddings Park, by the back wall of the school building
6:46 p.m.
• Judging of Mini Bridge contest
SATURDAY’s events
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Pancake Breakfast — Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street — Wesley Hall Entrance
9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
• Drop off entries for baked goods contest at tent marked “Contests” by the back wall of the school building in Giddings Park.
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
• Parade Lineup at Jefferson High School
10 a.m.
• Festival/ Craft Building Open/ Kids Activities
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Car/Antique Engine Show at Giddings Park
10 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
• Chainsaw Chix by antique engines
10 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
• Erie Heights Brass Ensemble
10 a.m.
• Noon Scribbles and Giggles
10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
• Drop off entries for Chili contest at tent marked “Contests” by the back wall of the school building in Giddings Park.
10:30 a.m.
• Parade leaves High School
10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Parade arrives at Giddings Park
• Troll contest judging at the Covered Bridge Pavilion
11 a.m.
• Baked goods contest judging
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• John King as Abraham Lincoln strolling grounds
Noon
• Chili contest judging
Noon-1:30 p.m.
• Jess Kellie Adams
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
• Chainsaw Chix by antique engines
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
• 1890 tours at Jefferson Depot
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
• Chainsaw Chix by antique engines
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
• Jess Kellie Adams
5 p.m.
• Festival closes
SUNDAY’S events
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Pancake Breakfast — Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 East Jefferson Street — Wesley Hall Entrance
10 a.m.
• Festival/Craft Buildings open/Kids Activities
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Antique Engine Show
10 a.m,-11 a.m.
• Church service by Jefferson Nazarene Church
11 a.m.-noon
• Chainsaw Chix by the antique engines
Noon-1:30 p.m.
·The Two Kings
Noon-4 p.m.
• John King as Abe Lincoln strolling grounds
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
• 1890 tours at Jefferson Depot
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
• Chainsaw Chix by the antique engines
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
• Thunder Creek Band
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
• Chainsaw Chix by the antique engines
5:00 PM Festival Closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.