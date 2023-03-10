Representatives of the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival will be at the Ashtabula County Home Show today through Sunday (March 10-12), offering raffle tickets, festival souvenirs, and information about the event.
Ginger Whitehead, executive director of the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival, said the festival’s booth with feature a wide variety of souvenirs from the event, as well as information about ongoing events. A reverse raffle is taking place on March 11 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo building, Whitehead said.
The raffle will act as a fundraiser for the festival’s move back to the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, Whitehead said. The final tickets for the raffle will be available at the festival’s booth at the Home Show today, March 10.
“We’re definitely moving back to the fairgrounds this year,” Whitehead said. “We were running out of parking downtown. We really liked having it down in the center of town, but the parking was getting to be quite an issue down there. There’s a lot more space to park at the fairgrounds, and we’ve got a lot more space to fill up with entertainment.”
The festival is comprised of a central festival, located in Jefferson, and smaller events and vendors at the county’s 19 covered bridges.
In recent years, the central part of the festival has taken place at Giddings Park.
This year will also see the first five kilometer race hosted by the Covered Bridge Festival.
“It’s another fundraising, raising extra funds for more entertainment and stuff,” Whitehead said. “We’ve had a couple people ask why we haven’t done one yet, so we figured we’d give this a try.”
The race will take place in the Jefferson area.
The Covered Bridge Festival takes place on the second weekend in October, this year from Oct. 13-15.
The festival’s calendar photo contest is currently ongoing, with photos being accepted at the Covered Bridge Festival offices until April 10. More information can be found at coveredbridgefestival.org/contests.
Ashtabula County’s 19 covered bridges include the longest covered bridge and the shortest covered bridge open to traffic in the United States, according to the festival’s website.
