The number of Ashtabula County residents vaccinated against COVID-19 has remained relatively flat over the last several weeks.
The number of people who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has remained in double digits or lower per day since early June, and the number of people who have become fully vaccinated has been in a similar range for all of July, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ashtabula County continues to lag behind the state’s vaccination rate, with just 43 percent of county residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, six points behind the state average of just under 49 percent, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Just under 41 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, five percent behind the state’s total.
ODH reported 21 county residents had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, and 9 people had become fully vaccinated in that same time period. Statewide, 3,915 people received their first shot in that same time period, and 2,274 people became fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said people 50 and up make up a significant portion of the county’s vaccinated population.
“[T]he younger aged population, they don’t think this [pandemic] affects them,” Becker said.
He said the county health department held a vaccine clinic over the weekend, and had four people show up to get vaccinated.
“We’re trying different things. We’re trying to go into different areas,” Becker said.
If you are vaccinated against COVID-19 and you contract the disease, it will likely make the disease less severe, Becker said.
Public health officials are having to adjust to the pandemic as it changes, he said.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ashtabula County in the last 24 hours, according to ODH. Statewide, 543 new COVID-19 infections were reported, above the 21 day average number of new cases, 483, according to ODH.
There have been 419 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and 179 deaths in Ashtabula County, according to ODH.
Of the 179 deaths from COVID-19 in the county 55 have taken place in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
