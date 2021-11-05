JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County townships, villages and cities had a remarkable success rate for levies during Tuesday’s election.
“I’m pleased that the levy passed,” said Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe.
He said the levy was important because the department would not have been able to continue to have firefighters and emergency personnel on duty 16 hours a day if it failed.
The Plymouth Township Fire levy is a five-year, five-mill levy, Strubbe said.
He said the trained emergency workers provide much quicker service to the township and it would have gone back to a volunteer fire department. Personnel. likely would have been lost, he said.
The levy did pass by a small amount of votes, so it could be subject to a recall depending on the percentage after all votes are verified 10 days after the election.
Jefferson Fire Chief Tom Lachey was also excited that the village’s levy passed and will enable the department to keep up with steadily increasing expenses.
“I am very grateful for getting the levy getting passed,” he said.
The Jefferson fire levy is a five-year, 1.5-mill levy, he said.
Lachey said the people of the Jefferson area have been very supportive of the department. He said the money will be used for operating expenses and maintenance of equipment.
The Jefferson Emergency Rescue District also passed a five-year, two-mill levy on Tuesday.
“I can say that we are extremely thankful for the response we received,” said Jefferson Emergency Services Chief Jake Rice.
Rice said he was especially happy that the levy passed by such a large margin.
“We are just happy to provide great service,” he said.
The Hartsgrove Fire Department’s three-mill levy passed.
In addition, 29 renewal levies passed including a variety of fire department, roads and school measures. There were also several replace and increase levies throughout the county.
The county sales tax increase levy and the Windsor Township parks and recreation levy were the only two levies that failed during the Tuesday election.
