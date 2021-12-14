The total number of unemployment claims for the week ending on Dec. 4 neared 500, as the number of unemployment claims in the county continues to fluctuate.
There were 119 new unemployment claims and 370 continuing claims in Ashtabula County for the week ending on Dec. 4, for a total of 489 claims, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Claims have fluctuated between the mid-300s and nearly 500 claims over the past several months. Claims reached a high of 5,881 in April of 2020.
Unemployment claims reached their low point since the start of the pandemic in mid-November, with a total number of claims for the week ending on Nov. 13 at 346, with 61 new claims and 285 continuing claims, according to ODJFS.
The total number of unemployment claims now are lower than they were before the start of the pandemic, according to ODJFS. The lowest unemployment numbers for Ashtabula County were for the week ending on March 14, when ODJFS reported 57 new claims and 724 continuing claims, for a total of 781 unemployment claims.
Statewide, ODJFS reported 9,334 new unemployment claims and 39,599 continuing claims in the week ending on Dec. 4.
Nationwide, employment rose 210,000 jobs in November, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
