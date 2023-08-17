JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office is taking applications for escrow prepayment plans, offering taxpayers a unique opportunity to take control of their finances with this property tax budgeting tool.
The escrow prepayment plan is designed to alleviate the burden of lump-sum payments, allowing taxpayers to proactively contribute smaller, more manageable amounts toward their property taxes throughout the year. This initiative not only creates financial stability but also empowers individuals and families to better manage their budgets.
“As part of our commitment to providing exemplary customer service and convenient payment solutions, we encourage all taxpayers looking for a payment options to enroll in our escrow prepayment plan,” Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said.
Key Benefits of the Escrow Prepayment Plan include:
• Predictable Payments: By spreading tax payments over the course of the year, tax payments become predictable and consistent. No more last minute financial stress when tax season approaches.
• Avoid Late Fees: With the option of automatic deductions or a printed coupon, the worry about missing a tax payment deadline is alleviated. No more stress of remembering due dates and associated penalties.
• Flexible enrollment: The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office has a hassle free enrollment process that can be completed from the Treasurer’s Website. The Treasurer’s staff is available to guide interested taxpayers through the process.
• Customization: Plans are tailored to each individual taxpayers specific need based on tax rates, property values, and current tax burden.
To sign up for an escrow prepayment plan or learn more about other payment options, go to www.ashtabulacountytreasurer.org or contact Lynne Millard, escrow specialist at 440-576-3631. You can also email inquiries to treasurer@ashtabulacounty.us.
“Peace of mind comes with proactive tax planning,” Maki-Cliff said. “I hope more taxpayers will take advantage of this very powerful budgeting tool.”
