County Treasurer: It's time to pay those delinquent taxes

JEFFERSON — Tax Year 2020 real estate tax collection closed with another record year for Ashtabula County, said Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff.
More than $109 million were collected, including 97 percent of the 2020 tax collection and 38 percent of delinquent taxes.
“The taxpayers are the real champions here,” she said. “They are the reason collections are successful.”
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas also praised taxpayers.
“It was a record year of tax collection,” he said.
Now that the regular collection cycle is over, it’s time to collect delinquent taxes.
Property owners have until noon next Friday to pay their delinquent property taxes to avoid having them certified delinquent by the Ashtabula County Auditors Office and released for publication.
Payment can be made in person between 8 a.m. noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by mail to the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office, 25 W. Jefferson St.
“Publication of the delinquent tax list is required by law,” Maki-Cliff said. “My office offers delinquent payment plans to help people get back on track and escrow prepay plans to keep them on track.”
Delinquent tax contracts extend the repayment period for delinquent taxes, typically 24-36 months, and puts a hold on interest and penalties while removing the property from consideration for tax foreclosure as long as the contract is in good standing.
Escrow or prepayment plans allow the taxpayer to make regular monthly installments on tax payments as opposed to the traditional biannual payments which can be difficult for some taxpayers to make.
“If a taxpayer is interested in entering into one of our payment plans, whether it be an escrow plan for prepayment of taxes on a monthly basis or a delinquency contract to repay taxes, I encourage them to call the office at 440-576-3727 and press 0 to speak with a member of our staff,” Maki-Cliff said, “It is our goal to assist homeowners in getting and staying current with their taxes, it is not our objective to see anyone lose their home, we are here to help.”
