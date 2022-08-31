JEFFERSON — Ohio has approved another round of funding for jail construction and renovations, and members of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners are keeping their eye on a bill that could fund new jail construction throughout the sate.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski gave the commissioners an update on potential avenues for state funding for a new county jail.
The state has set aside $50 million for jail projects, with applications for the funds due on Nov. 30, Kozlowski said.
“The last time we applied, we made a $30 million ask for funding,” Kozlowski said.
A significant amount of money in the last round of grant funding was set aside for specific jails in southern Ohio, but this time, the entire $50 million is available, Kozlowski said.
“Obviously, we need to apply,” he said.
The county is also supporting HB 101, which would create a state funding mechanism for jail renovation and construction. The bill passed through the Ohio House in October, and has been referred to the Senate Finance committee, Kozlowski said.
“We’re waiting for that hearing to be scheduled,” he said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the grant application will be similar to the last one the county submitted.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said her office received the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s annual report on the condition of the county jail.
In other business:
• The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation September as National Preparedness Month before Tuesday’s regular meeting.
September is recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as National Preparedness Month.
The theme for this year is “A Lasting Legacy,” encouraging Americans to prepare for disasters in order to create a lasting legacy.
• The commissioners awarded a proposal to OhioTT for strategic wireless infrastructure management and deployment services.
The county requested proposals for broadband in July, and one proposal, from OhioTT, was submitted before the deadline. Another was submitted after the deadline, but was not opened.
The company will seek to create new wireless broadband infrastructure in strategic areas of Ashtabula County, according to the resolution.
“We’re looking at a location in New Lyme Township, Cherry Valley Township, and Richmond Township,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said. “We’d love to see it expand later. This is kind of a pilot project to start things out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.