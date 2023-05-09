ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners has reached an agreement with the city of Ashtabula to relocate the county’s Juvenile Court operations to Main Avenue.
The county will purchase the Ashtabula Municipal Building, located at 4717 Main Avenue, to house the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court, along with the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
The county will pay $1.1 million for the property, which currently also houses Key Bank’s Ashtabula branch and Cadence Care, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
The sale price is in-line with an appraisal of the property, along with improvements made to the HVAC system, he said.
“This will serve as a singular facility for multiple offices at the county level,” he said. “As you know, this building currently houses Ashtabula City offices, as well as our Ashtabula County Juvenile Resource Center.”
The purchase of the building will allow the county to move its Juvenile Court operations from the Donahoe Center in Ashtabula Township to downtown Ashtabula.
The county received $500,000 in grant funds to help pay for the purchase, Kozlowski said. The remaining funds will come from the county’s capital funds, he said.
“We also are going to certainly work to ensure the long-term tenancy of Key Bank, Key Bank is housed in this building currently,” he said. “And we look forward to a continued partnership with Key Bank, for them to be in this building for years to come. And then, of course, for us to continue ... to provide space to Cadence Care.”
Kozlowski said the MHRS board must relocate from their current space, so they will also move into the new building.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington thanked the Ohio Department of Youth Services for providing the grant funds to help purchase the building.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he was excited for the synergies that will take place because of the move.
He said the fact that there are a pair of excellent tenants in the building already is part of what makes this possible.
Whittington said the tenants offset the monthly costs.
Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese said the purchase represents the next step in the quest to provide better services, more timely interventions and better outcomes for youth and families in the county.
“By bringing the Juvenile Court staff over to the building, it is going to allow us to further tighten up both the disposition of cases, the identification of issues,” he said. “We can have young women, young men, and their families go downstairs to our resource center for assessments, we can identify those issues in a more timely fashion, and then connect them to services.”
Miriam Walton, executive director of the MHRS, said the board is excited about the move, and the prospect of having more space.
Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere said this has been a long time coming.
“It started with the Resource Center being in the basement, which has been a great partnership,” he said. “And as that relationship matured, I remember saying to the judge, ‘why don’t you guys just buy the building?’ It started out as a joke, but then it kind of got some legs, and got some of us thinking.”
The city will move its operations to the opposite end of Main Avenue.
“We have been in negotiations with the former Stouffer-Herzog building that’s right down the road, right at Route 20 and Main Avenue,” Timonere said. “There are actually two buildings on that property. The smaller of those buildings will become ... council chambers. We do feel that we’ll be able to provide some other services out of that building, if people want to host meetings.
“It’s going to be separate from our, what we’ll call, the administrative building, which will be the former insurance center, where Stouffer-Herzog was,” Timonere said. “Those’ll be all of our offices.”
The Ashtabula City Health Department will move across the street, into the building currently occupied by Gloekler Chiropractic, he said.
Gloekler plans to retire soon, Timonere said.
“I’m really excited, because it’s kind of the entrance to the city, we’d like to really spruce that up and make it a nice and welcoming entrance,” he said.
Timonere hopes the city will be moved out of its offices in the current Municipal Building by the end of November.
“There’s really a renewed interest and really some good energy going on on Main Avenue right now,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to be announcing some buildings that are in the works of being sold and closing here coming up. We’re really excited about this.”
Kozlowski said the commissioners will be working through what to do with the current Juvenile Court space.
Camplese said, as city staff moves out of the building, Juvenile Court staff will move in.
Kozlowski thanked everyone who has been working behind the scenes on the project.
The agreement between the city and the county is expected to be acted on early next week, Kozlowski said.
The agreements for the city to purchase the properties on Main Street will likely be approved within the month, Timonere said.
The city recently renewed the lease with Key Bank.
“We hold the lease with them right now, but that would be signed over to the county,” he said. “We worked hard on that. We knew this was plausibly coming, so we worked hard to get that lease. Key Bank also recently did a renovation in their offices, so we do feel they will be around for a long, long time.”
