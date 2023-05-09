JEFFERSON — The county’s annual tire amnesty event will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
County residents can dispose of four tires for free, and can dispose of an additional six tires for $1 a piece, according to the county website. Tires cannot have a rim size larger than 22 inches, and no rims will be accepted.
Anyone seeking to dispose of tires must show proof of residency.
Last year, the event collected approximately 3,300 tires from county residents.
Ashtabula Department of Planning and Development Director Jake Brand said he expects about the same number of attendees at this year’s event.
“We also expect wait times to be similar,” he said. “Last year, they averaged five minutes or less, so there should be no reason to come early and wait in line.”
The event is paid for from landfill tipping fees and the $5 assessment applied to improved parcels in the county.
“The residents can stay in their vehicles,” Brand said. “Workers will help unload. Other than that, we hope the sun shines.”
The county hosts a tire amnesty event every spring.
In the late summer, the county also hosts a hazardous household waste collection event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.