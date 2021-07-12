JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County’s solid waste district will be hosting a collection event on Aug. 28, according to information from the county.
The event will take place at A-Tech from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Materials that will not be accepted include explosives, ammunition, gas cylinders, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and large quantities of unknown materials.
Acceptable materials include oil paint, household cleaners, household and lead acid automotive batteries, motor oil and pesticides. A full list of accepted materials is available on the county’s website, co.ashtabula.oh.us, under the Solid Waste Management District section.
“We just want to remind people to make sure that they’re bringing allowable items to be recycled,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
There is no cost for the event, but proof of county residence must be shown. The event is not open to commercial businesses.
Kozlowski said this event is held annually, and is paid for by fees at the landfill and a portion of the county-wide recycling fee. The Solid Waste District seeks out grants when they can, to assist in initiatives as well, Kozlowski said.
The district has historically hosted a tire amnesty in the spring and a hazardous waste disposal event in the fall, Kozlowski said.
This year’s tire event was very well attended, Kozlowski said. At the time, officials estimated that county residents disposed of 4,000 tires.
The event has gone smoothly in the past, Kozlowski said.
“We expect a good number of people for this year, and we certainly hope that people take advantage of it,” Kozlowski said. “Because this is an opportunity to get rid of those items, rather than them ending up in the landfill, or ... in the wrong hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.