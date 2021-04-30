JEFFERSON — The county is seeking a new chief building official, and taking steps to keep the county’s building department moving in the mean time.
Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday where they approved a contract with Richard Smith for plan examinations, effective Thursday. The contract has no set end date, and the cost is not to exceed $49,999.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners approved a similar contract with Dennis D. Bowman Consulting. Bowman previously served as the county’s chief building official. Bowman offered to continue reviewing plans after leaving, County Administrator Janet Discher said Tuesday.
Bowmen resigned effective April 15, according to a statement released on Thursday.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Lake County for chief building official services. Commissioners will pay $101.54 per hour, with a minimum of 15 hours per week, for chief building official services.
“We are pleased to be working with Lake County on this interim basis,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said in a statement released on Thursday.
The price per hour is so high because the county must be able to pay overtime and benefits, Discher said.
Lake County is not making any money off of Ashtabula County, Discher said.
The county has posted a listing for the chief building official position on its website, Kathryn Whittington, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, said.
“So this is an interim solution to having a chief building officer,” she said.
In the statement, Whittington said economic development starts at the building department.
“We remain committed to that philosophy and want to ensure our commercial and residential projects continue running smoothly,” she said.
The county is also seeking building and electrical inspectors and a permit technician. Information about the job postings can be found at the county’s website, www.ashtabulacounty.us.
“We are going to continue making investments in this department to make sure they have the necessary resources to meet the needs of our customers,” Commissioner J.P Ducro said in the statement.
