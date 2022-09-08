ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Republican Party celebrated the ribbon cutting for their new headquarters on Wednesday night.
The new office, located at 1833 East 51st Street in Ashtabula Township, is down the road from the party’s former headquarters, which was located on Route 84 near Route 11.
Ashtabula County Republican Party Chair Charlie Frye said the party was appreciative for having their previous location.
“It’s just, we couldn’t have events like this, there,” he said. “In that location, if we had 25 people, we were crushed. [This is] a larger location, we can get 50, 60 people at an event here.”
The new location will let the party host in-person watch parties and events with candidates more easily, he said.
Frye said he has a lot of pride for what the party has accomplished.
In a speech after the ribbon was cut, Frye thanked Ron and Nancy Kister for providing the location.
“We have had unprecedented success here for going on six years,” Frye said. “It’s a testament to our volunteers, the people in our party.”
The Ashtabula County Republican Party is recognized state-wide for its accomplishments, he said.
The office will be open on Fridays and Saturdays this month, with expanded hours closer to the election, Frye said.
