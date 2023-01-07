JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barbara Schaab said she hopes recording services will be back online on Monday, after a cyber-attack on a vendor used by the office took recording services off-line.
The attack on the vendor used by the Recorder’s Office took place around Christmas, and knocked the company’s systems offline for about a week and a half, Schaab said.
Services came back on-line briefly earlier this week before shutting down again, she said.
While recording services were down, staff received documents, numbered them and stamped them with a time and date when they were received, Schaab said. They worked painstakingly to make sure documents were recorded in order, she said.
More than 100 documents were received by the Recorder’s Office during that week and a half when recording systems were down, and those documents were all recorded during the brief time when services were available earlier this week, she said.
Schaab said her files were hosted in a Department of Defense-certified data center in Columbus.
“I toured it, it’s a really impressive facility. I was blown away,” Schaab said.
Having those files hosted remotely is a significant savings to the county, she said.
“There’s always the discussion about, well are you as secure being hosted or not,” Schaab said. “I could name counties where the county got hit.”
Once the situation has been completely resolved, Schaab said she plans to conduct interviews to see what can be done better.
“I have every intention of having a conversation with the vendor, others, doing my homework,” Schaab said. “What sort of redundancies I can put in place locally, that, working in tandem with whatever my vendor turns out to be, I want to make sure that I’ve done what I can to have something in place, should this happen again.”
She said she wants to learn from this experience, and put safeguards in place.
Schaab said she is pleased with how well her office worked with the title agencies and other industry partners.
“We talked through a lot of things, which is always beneficial, because it behooves all of us to work together to keep commerce moving, and we did that,” she said.
The Recorder’s Office is key to the economy, Schaab said.
“If we can’t leverage property, you can’t grow wealth, and you can’t continue to grow,” she said. “There’s no such thing as real estate taxes if you don’t own real estate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.