JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barbara Schaab will once again host her “Good Deeds” seminar, come August.
The program will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Jefferson Community Center, 11 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson.
“This will be an informal and educational dialogue to help the public evaluate the status of their property deeds, and review options for placing their assets in survivorship,” Schaab said. “Many folks believe their property is already in survivorship, when in fact, the pertinent verbiage may not be included on their current deed.”
Pre-registration is suggested to allow for proper seating.
Copies of attendees’ recorded deeds will be provided with pre-registration. The copies may be examined and will be reviewed to determine if the property would need to be transferred through Probate Court.
Attendees are then able to evaluate what action may be taken to facilitate the best avenue for transfer of property in the event of the loss of a loved one.
Probate Magistrate Michael Hamper will attend the seminar to educate the participants on the ins and outs of Probate Court.
Staff from Clerk of Courts April Daniels’ Auto Title Department will discuss vehicle titles and rights of survivorship regarding those. Attorney, Cory Funk, will be on hand to address any legal questions that may arise from the discussion.
To register, contact Ashtabula County Recorder, Barb Schaab by calling (440)576-3767 or (440)576-3762 before Aug. 12.
