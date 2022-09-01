JEFFERSON — Numerous people gathered in front of the Ashtabula County offices to mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday Afternoon.
Miriam Walton, executive director of the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, said the county has been recognizing Overdose Awareness Day since 2015.
“I can report that, at least in 2021, we did see our overdose deaths reduce by about 30 percent,” Walton said. “That is a victory for all of you in the community who worked together.”
Chris Raab spoke at the event, and said instead of talking about his overdose, he wanted everyone to remember the people who have died, and encouraged people to do their part to reduce the stigma around overdoses.
“I think the common person doesn’t understand that people are not their struggles,” Raab said.
“I watch a lot of judgment happen in the community, not particularly in this crowd, of course, but I think people don’t realize the same person that they may judge may also be the EMT that ends up saving their life.”
Kylie Kovats, a head case manager with Lake Area Recovery Center who works with the Sheriff’s Office on a quick response team that responds to overdose cases, said she and others visit homes of people who have overdosed and provide them with information on treatment provided in Ashtabula County and elsewhere.
Sheriff William Niemi thanked members of his staff who worked to put the team together.
He also thanked everyone in attendance for their hard work.
“Without you, we would be nothing,” Niemi said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington read a proclamation from the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners recognizing Wednesday as Overdose Awareness Day.
According to the proclamation, 27 people died of drug overdoses in 2021, and more than 280 people survived an overdose.
Walton thanked everyone for their work helping people through recovery.
“We just thank everyone, because it really does take a community to go after such a large problem as the opiate epidemic has been, and without that community, we couldn’t make the impact that we need in order to continue to save lives,” Walton said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski thanked everyone who works in the recovery field in the county.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said everyone sees the impact of the opioid epidemic.
“When I put on my other hat, professionally, I see it very very close at the funeral home,” Ducro said. “I think what’s so important is recognizing that, so many of these situations that I see, when we see their families and we talk to their families, and you folks probably already know this, these folks had resources, they had options, they had places to go for help.
“And either they weren’t comfortable doing that, or there was a stigma associated with it, as Chris said,” Ducro said. “And those are the things that are so sad, is that they weren’t really alone, they had options. We have to try to find ways to make them more aware of that and to help them get through those processes so they can stay with us in this community and make a difference, and then be there, hopefully, to help other people make those same decisions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.