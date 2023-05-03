JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County has received $13.95 million from the state of Ohio, to be used to pay off debt and fund deferred maintenance on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The funds were allocated to the county as part of a bill passed by the state legislature in late December.
The bill altered language in the state’s 2021 biennial budget, which required the county to sell the lodge to the state in exchange for enough money to pay off the remaining debt on the facility.
The bill passed in December changed the requirement to sell the lodge into a grant of the funds.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said at Tuesday morning’s commissioner’s work session that the county had received the funds.
“We’re very grateful that that brings that item to a close,” Kozlowski said.
The county and the Convention Facilities Authority have a memorandum of understanding lasting until 2025 for the CFA to pay the county 90 percent of the group’s revenues to the county for debt service on the lodge, he said.
“That needs to be re-negotiated at this point, and what that looks like, does it go away, does it get modified in some term, whatever that may be,” Kozlowski said. “So I’ll be having a conversation with them shortly, at least start those discussions.”
Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff had invested the funds on Monday so the county could start earning interest on the grant funds, Kozlowski said.
The county has been working with legal counsel to determine the next steps for paying off the lodge debt, Kozlowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.