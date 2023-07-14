The vision of sewers at the Route 193 exit on Interstate 90 is moving closer and closer to reality.
The state’s recently approved budget bill includes $1 million in funding for the project, which would provide
Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services Director Doug Starkey said, at last estimate, the cost of the project was over $3 million in total cost.
“Certainly, having this appropriation through the state budget certainly softens that blow,” he said.
He said once the process of the funds being transferred from the state to the county is finished, the project could start moving forward.
“Certainly, design would be the next step, likely, that needs to be accomplished,” he said.
The project has been in progress for a number of years, Starkey said. It would bring sewers to the Interstate 90 interchange, and a forced main would bring the sewage to the existing treatment plant on Green Road.
“We’ve applied for numerous types of grant,” he said. “We still have it out there for potential other sources, to make up all the shortfalls, if we can pull that off, but certainly, getting $1 million from the state is awesome, to help fund the project.”
The project is also a candidate for federal funding, Starkey said.
There is not yet an estimate for how long construction would take.
“First off, you have to get design,” he said. “Once design’s done, then we’ll have a true engineer’s estimated cost. We’ll have to see where we are, funding-wise. Then, at that point, you’d have to get a permit to install, so that would get potentially submitted at that point, pending having an answer how we’re going to deal with the shortcomings in funding, if there are any at that point.”
Starkey complimented the Asthabula County Board of Commissioners, the Kingsville Township Trustees, and the Kingsville Infrastructure Rivitalization Committee for getting state funding for the project.
Kingsville Township Trustee Jim Branch said the state funding will help get federal funds and other grants.
“It’ll show that we’re moving forward that that we have funding,” he said. “That’s very, very encouraging on that side of it.
The state funds will likely pay for the design phase of the project and have additional funds left over for the next phase of the project.
Branch said there have been numerous inquiries into what kind of infrastructure is available at the interchange.
“People will call the trustees and ask us if we have sewers, and what kind of infrastructure is there, and we always have to tell them we don’t,” he said. “I know there’s developers who’ve shied away, who have not purchased property there because of that reason.
“I think, just given that, a couple properties, especially the larger ones, I think will be very attractive.”
The sewer will also help entities already at the interchange as well, he said.
“I think the biggest thing is that, over time, our biggest fear is that the businesses will leave, that are there,” Branch said. “And we’ll have more vacant properties, we’ll have more areas not being used at an interchange like that.”
He said there are some interchanges on Interstate 90 across the border in Pennsylvania that have been abandoned, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.