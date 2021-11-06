The average number of new cases per 100,000 Ohio residents have fallen over the last month, but Ashtabula County’s numbers have been going in the wrong direction.
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported there had been 634.5 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks in Ashtabula County. The county ranks eighth among Ohio counties for new cases per capita, according to ODH.
The average number of new cases per capita was 354.3, according to ODH. Van Wert county had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita, at 799.3.
Ashtabula County has passed 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 10,431 total cases reported as of Friday. There have also been 594 hospitalizations and 211 deaths caused by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to ODH.
On Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Health Department announced that in the proceeding week, 19 percent of tests for COVID-19 had come back positive, up from the 15.1 percent from the week before.
ODH reported 4,348 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 237 new hospitalizations, 28 new ICU admissions and 304 deaths from COVID-19. COVID-19 deaths are reported approximately twice a week, according to ODH.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1.565 million cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, 80,852 hospitalizations from the disease, and 25,067 Ohioans have died from COVID-19.
Nationwide, there have been more than 46 million cases of COVID-19, and around 748,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Just below 49 percent of Ashtabula County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 46 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, according to ODH.
Statewide, 55.64 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just under 52 percent are fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 67 percent of people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.2 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.