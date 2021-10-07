BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
On Wednesday, Ashtabula County passed 8,900 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two new hospitalizations. Death numbers remained the same, but are not reported daily by ODH.
There have been a total of 498 hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, and www192 people have died from the disease, according to ODH.
On Wednesday, 6,296 new cases of COVID-19 were reported state-wide by ODH, and there were 337 new hospitalizations. Both numbers are above their 21 day averages of 6,025 new cases and 264 hospitalizations.
Nationwide, there have been a total of 43.77 million cases of COVID-19, and 702,360 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Ashtabula County continues to lag behind the state in COVID-19 vaccination rates, with ODH reporting 47.63 percent of county residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.71 percent fully vaccinated. In Ohio, 54.28 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 50.5 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
In the U.S., 65 percent of the population has received at least one dose, and 56 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
